Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.99. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

