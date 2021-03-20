Ancora Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 213.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

BSET stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

