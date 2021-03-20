Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $111.36 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

