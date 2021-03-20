Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,338 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,827,000 after buying an additional 467,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Unisys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Unisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,502 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Unisys by 12.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,707,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unisys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

