Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $220,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 91,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.