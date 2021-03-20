Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $21.83

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $20.45. 4,649,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,393. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

