Analysts Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT at $21.16

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,510 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,888,000.

TME stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

