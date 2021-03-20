Analysts Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Target Price at $18.36

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SWI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. 2,493,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,974. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

