Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price at $242.56

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.78.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.
Shares of PODD traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.03. The stock had a trading volume of 662,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.26 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $298.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.