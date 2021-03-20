Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price at $242.56

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PODD traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.03. The stock had a trading volume of 662,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.26 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

