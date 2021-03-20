Analysts Issue Forecasts for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -176.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

