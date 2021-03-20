Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post $4.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $18.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.30 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,672. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.14, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 102.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.