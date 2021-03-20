Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$2.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.01). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($9.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.60) to ($8.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to ($4.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

