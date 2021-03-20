Analysts Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of MLCO opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,148 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,881 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

