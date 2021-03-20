Analysts Expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Gladstone Land posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAND. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

