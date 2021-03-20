Analysts Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will report $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 203.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of BCC opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 315,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

