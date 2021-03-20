Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 447,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 176,614 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,139,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,495. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

