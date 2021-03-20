Analysts Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Autoliv posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

ALV opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 162,341 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

