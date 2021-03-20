Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

