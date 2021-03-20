Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 531,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after acquiring an additional 275,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 156,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 120,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

