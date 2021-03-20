Analysts Anticipate Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.20). Neovasc posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

NVCN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.25. 1,764,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $36.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

