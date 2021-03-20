Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.41 million, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

