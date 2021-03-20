Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $16.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.