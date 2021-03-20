Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report sales of $294.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $225.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on CRK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

CRK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.44. 3,063,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

