Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report sales of $32.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.95 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $134.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.72 million to $138.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $157.50 million, with estimates ranging from $132.48 million to $174.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Several research firms have commented on CPRX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of CPRX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

