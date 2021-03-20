Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.14 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report sales of $32.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.95 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $134.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.72 million to $138.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $157.50 million, with estimates ranging from $132.48 million to $174.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Several research firms have commented on CPRX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of CPRX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.