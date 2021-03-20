Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN opened at $245.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

