Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $236.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

