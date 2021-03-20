American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.08-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.93 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.08-$2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

