American International Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,040,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Shayne & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

