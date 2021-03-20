American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.