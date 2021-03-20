American International Group Inc. Has $39.25 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $39,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in Charter Communications by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,703,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $629.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

