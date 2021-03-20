American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Penn National Gaming worth $31,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 64,201 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,106,682 shares of company stock valued at $385,097,982 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.