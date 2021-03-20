Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.98 and last traded at $44.15. 673,456 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 625,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,674 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $3,719,198.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Ameresco by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

