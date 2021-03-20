Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.16. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE AMRC opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $3,209,310.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,726,000 after buying an additional 107,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameresco by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Ameresco by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ameresco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

