Ameresco, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of AMRC opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $3,719,198.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Insiders have sold a total of 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 458.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 156,196 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Ameresco by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

