AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Sells $542,400.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

