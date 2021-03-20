Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $144,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,182.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,182.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,812.00 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.