Amalgamated Bank Sells 597 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after buying an additional 544,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $14,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of TRGP opened at $32.45 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

