Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,230 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 109,621 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 537,008 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,348,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 410,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 258,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

