Amalgamated Bank Has $579,000 Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 231.8% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Altice USA by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.