Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.15.

TREE stock opened at $221.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.22.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

