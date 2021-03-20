Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 485.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 60,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 49,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $838,127. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.00 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $66.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

