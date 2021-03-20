AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Atlantic Securities

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by Atlantic Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.35.

AltaGas stock opened at C$21.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.38. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$9.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

