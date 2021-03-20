Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of PINE opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 95,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

