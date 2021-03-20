Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,043.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,054.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,769.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

