Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells $190,167.34 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

