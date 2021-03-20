Allstate Corp Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Shares of ITW opened at $218.69 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average of $203.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

