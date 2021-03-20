Allstate Corp Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $216.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.86 and its 200-day moving average is $231.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.52 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

