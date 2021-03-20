Allstate Corp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $102.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

