Allstate Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other Covetrus news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

