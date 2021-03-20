Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Allstate Corp raised its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

ENV opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.08 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

